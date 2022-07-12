American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 218,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 383,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

