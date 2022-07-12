American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,048 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of American States Water worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

