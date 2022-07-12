American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.39

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.39 and traded as high as $22.18. American Vanguard shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 156,502 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In related news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

