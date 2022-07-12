Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Target Price at $174.00

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.