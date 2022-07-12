Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $43.31

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.31.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AMH opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
