Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price at C$226.91

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$226.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTC.A. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$167.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$178.49. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$159.36 and a 52 week high of C$206.97.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

