Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target at $9.82

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.00) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($9.70) target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

