Analysts Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price at $5.50

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.56. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.