Analysts Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $77.87

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. Fortive has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

