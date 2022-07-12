Analysts Set Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT at $662.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $662.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNCY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.68) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 560 ($6.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 740 ($8.80) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

