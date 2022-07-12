Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $24.77

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

