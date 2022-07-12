Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target at $1,241.50

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,241.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

