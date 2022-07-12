Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $227.00

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
IEX opened at $186.28 on Friday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.