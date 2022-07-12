Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $227.00

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $186.28 on Friday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.