Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $109.64

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of MTZ opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

