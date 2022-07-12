Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $194.82

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

MTB opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 221,223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 46,457 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,167,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

