Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target at $675.00

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.