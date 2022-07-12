Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target at $675.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.