Analysts Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $13.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $64.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $49.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,102 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
