Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $8.60

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
