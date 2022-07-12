Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$14.65

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.64 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.74.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,272,784. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,600 shares of company stock worth $602,258.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

