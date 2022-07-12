Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $97.57

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 24.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after purchasing an additional 248,276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,257,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in WNS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

