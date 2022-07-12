Analyzing Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital & Counties Properties PLC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Great Ajax 0 0 3 0 3.00

Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Profitability

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A Great Ajax 53.18% 9.55% 2.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Great Ajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Ajax $77.95 million 2.87 $41.85 million $1.27 7.61

Great Ajax has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Capital & Counties Properties PLC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

