Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading Down 0.6%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 97,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 83,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

