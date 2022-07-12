AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.