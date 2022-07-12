ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.62.

ARX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total transaction of C$257,854.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663.

ARX opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.14.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.