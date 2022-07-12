ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 17,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,171,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,663. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 292,778 shares of company stock worth $673,250. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

