Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $10.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of AMBP opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

