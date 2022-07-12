Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.