Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

