Aspen Group (ASPU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10.
Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
