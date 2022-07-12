Aspen Group (ASPU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Group stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Aspen Group worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.