Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 40,654 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 326.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,654 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NYSE SCCO opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

