Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 45,452 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.91% of Ooma worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Ooma by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Ooma by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OOMA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $284.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

