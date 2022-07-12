Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Penn National Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.27.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

