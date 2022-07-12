Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 148,877 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

