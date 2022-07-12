Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 355.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDACORP by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in IDACORP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.