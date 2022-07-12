Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.60% of SandRidge Energy worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 167,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SD opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $599.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.47.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

