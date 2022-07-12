Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 395.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of The RMR Group worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $197.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

