Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 180.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

