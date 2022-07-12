Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of EnPro Industries worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after buying an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,981,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $12,816,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $11,876,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $10,527,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

