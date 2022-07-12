Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

