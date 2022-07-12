Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of CE opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.