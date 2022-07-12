Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $400,946,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $364,271,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.88.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

