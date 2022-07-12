Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $402.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

