Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 744.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $538.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

