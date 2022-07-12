Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.25 Million Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,381,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VECO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VECO opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

