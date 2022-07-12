Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.30 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 412,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

