Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 205.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.12.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,946 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

