Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,293 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.99% of Aviat Networks worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $40.43.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

