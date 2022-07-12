Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,831 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 152,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $13,924,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $10,877,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $6,505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,712 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEVI stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

