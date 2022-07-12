Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.48 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Oxford Industries worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $110.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

