Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.52 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of NMI worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

