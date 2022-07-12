Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. CX Institutional lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 130,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.